Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $177.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.13.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

