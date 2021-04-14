Crypterium (CRPT) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. Crypterium has a total market cap of $35.33 million and approximately $353,422.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypterium has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00063124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00018937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00088672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.19 or 0.00634996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00032570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00036651 BTC.

Crypterium Coin Profile

CRPT is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 98,922,951 coins and its circulating supply is 83,925,400 coins. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

