CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 55.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $6.20 million and $227,723.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00061427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00018820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00089034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.10 or 0.00634849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00032646 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00036488 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

