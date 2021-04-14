Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $55.53 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.89 and a 200 day moving average of $91.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.