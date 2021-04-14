Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.35

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.35 and last traded at $125.35, with a volume of 947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.96.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

In other news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,834 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $115,104,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,017,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after buying an additional 379,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 148,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

