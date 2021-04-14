Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.77

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.77 and last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 1841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,075 in the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $117,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $502,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

