CUTcoin (CUT) Achieves Market Cap of $37.11 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $37.11 million and approximately $867.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00060393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00063527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.14 or 0.00349980 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000544 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003057 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 138,234,333 coins and its circulating supply is 134,234,333 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

