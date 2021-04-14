CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Sees Large Volume Increase

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 52,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 515,094 shares.The stock last traded at $22.24 and had previously closed at $22.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $118.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,368,000 after purchasing an additional 951,910 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,053,000 after buying an additional 547,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,812,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,106,000 after acquiring an additional 156,879 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,152,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77,903 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

