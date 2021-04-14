CWV Chain (CWV) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.71 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $10.71 million and $13,628.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00065939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00266734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.94 or 0.00721672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00025497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,820.60 or 0.98936089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.91 or 0.00851263 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

