DA Davidson Boosts Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $75.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Shares of ICHR opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,296,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ichor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Ichor by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 409.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 27,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

