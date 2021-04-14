DA Davidson Weighs in on Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.61 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $36.02 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.