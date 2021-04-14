Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €73.35 ($86.30).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €75.65 ($89.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Daimler has a one year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a one year high of €76.85 ($90.41). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.40.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.