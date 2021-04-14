Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Perkins Coie Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.0% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Danaher by 40.9% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 123.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 554,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $846,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.80. 81,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $147.00 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

