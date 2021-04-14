Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.9% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $4.11 on Wednesday, reaching $238.73. The company had a trading volume of 84,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,470. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.96 and a 200-day moving average of $227.52. The company has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $147.00 and a one year high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

