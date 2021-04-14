Datamine (DAM) Price Up 435% This Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000955 BTC on exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $737,468.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datamine has traded up 435% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,395,453 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

