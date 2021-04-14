Datarius Credit 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $175.00 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $119,900.03 and approximately $175.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datarius Credit has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00064198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.12 or 0.00680712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00032486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00036239 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank.

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

