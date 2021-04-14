David Smith Acquires 61 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith acquired 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £200.08 ($261.41).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 9th, David Smith bought 46 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £151.34 ($197.73).

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 320.60 ($4.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 318.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 298.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 345.40 ($4.51).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QQ shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 329 ($4.30).

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.