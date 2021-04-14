Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,452.17

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,452.17 ($45.10) and traded as high as GBX 3,672 ($47.97). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 3,664 ($47.87), with a volume of 183,010 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,431.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,452.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 11.11 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

In other news, insider Alison Platt purchased 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,290 ($42.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.70 ($25,919.39).

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.