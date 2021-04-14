Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.85. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46.

