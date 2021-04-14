DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 4,804 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

