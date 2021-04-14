DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 971 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WHR stock opened at $233.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.67. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $238.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.29.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

