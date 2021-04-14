DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 452.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,134 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $3,743,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $3,857,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of BILI opened at $104.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.78 and its 200 day moving average is $89.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of -96.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. New Street Research assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.