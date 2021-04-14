DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $1.77 Million Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $126.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.02.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. Research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

