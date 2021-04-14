DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 37.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,778 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

GPC stock opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.58. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $118.84. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

