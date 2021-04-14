Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Brokerages predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.92 billion. Delek US reported sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $7.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Delek US’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on DK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

DK stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. 677,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,414. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. Delek US has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 176,084 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 347,624 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $13,325,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Delek US by 89.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 61,423 shares during the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

