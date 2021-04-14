Demars Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 73,852 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,268,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.75. The stock had a trading volume of 99,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,602. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $128.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

