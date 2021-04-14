Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF comprises 1.2% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $746,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.97. 1,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,865. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $193.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.14.

About Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

