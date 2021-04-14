Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UNFI traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,293. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $41.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

