Demars Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 72.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $71.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,747. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.048 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.80%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

