Demars Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 2.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,161,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,470,000 after acquiring an additional 104,285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $212.70. 48,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,806. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.