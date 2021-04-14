Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Down 98.5% in March

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNY traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. 57,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,151. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 million, a P/E ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 1.46. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.92%.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

