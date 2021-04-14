Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 470

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HSBA. Barclays set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 425.77 ($5.56).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 426.90 ($5.58) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £87.19 billion and a PE ratio of 22.47. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 429.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 386.95.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

