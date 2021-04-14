Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays (NYSE:BCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Barclays alerts:

NYSE BCS opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. Barclays has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 46,604 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $21,422,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.