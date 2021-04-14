DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 192.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

DMAC opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $173.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.58. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

