Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Buy Rating at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $89.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.27.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20,700.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 410.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

