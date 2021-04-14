DIGG (DIGG) Price Tops $35,959.66

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $35,959.66 or 0.55985054 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a total market cap of $32.59 million and $145,604.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00065308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.04 or 0.00266293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.49 or 0.00723157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00023593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,917.65 or 0.99512421 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $549.89 or 0.00856115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 906 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.