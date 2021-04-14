Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $823.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 806.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLR traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.62. 725,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,910. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.88. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.