Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 7,384 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Canadian National Railway worth $78,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,127,000 after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,442,000 after acquiring an additional 174,430 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,392,000 after acquiring an additional 95,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,080,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,270,000 after acquiring an additional 324,463 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.92. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $75.51 and a 1-year high of $119.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

