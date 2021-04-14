Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $76.07 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $76,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 266.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after buying an additional 127,715 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,365,000 after buying an additional 99,319 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in CoStar Group by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 290,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 211,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,121,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $904.58.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $905.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $828.57 and a 200-day moving average of $871.48. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $558.61 and a 1-year high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

