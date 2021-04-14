Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $79.96 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $79,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $207,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,728.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 177,898 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,119,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 67,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $63.51.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

