Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $82.17 Million Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.46% of TreeHouse Foods worth $82,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 78.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172,854 shares during the last quarter.

THS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

THS opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

