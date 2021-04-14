Disco Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Disco in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

DSCSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Disco stock opened at $70.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.55. Disco has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $81.85.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

