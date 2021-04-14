Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Gap Down to $34.78

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.78, but opened at $32.65. Discovery shares last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 275,004 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 57,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, North American Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

