Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the March 15th total of 329,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dno Asa stock remained flat at $$1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Dno Asa has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Dno Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2019, its proven reserves consisted of 205.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 344.8 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 539.9 MMboe.

