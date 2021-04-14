DODO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $166.85 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One DODO coin can now be purchased for $5.15 or 0.00008186 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DODO has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar. DODO has a market cap of $569.05 million and $166.85 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00057868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00018601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00088393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.78 or 0.00629442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00032615 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00036426 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx.

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

