Domani Wealth LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 329,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of DFS traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average is $84.59. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

