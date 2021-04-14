DopeCoin (DOPE) Trading Up 158.6% This Week

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $514,094.67 and approximately $25,594.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 158.6% higher against the US dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.15 or 0.00435799 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000869 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

