Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Hits Market Capitalization of $46.64 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002309 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $46.64 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00066493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00277436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.63 or 0.00726751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,935.88 or 0.99152137 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00022967 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $545.20 or 0.00845498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.