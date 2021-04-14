DuckDaoDime Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.89 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $85.70 million and $1.89 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $82.71 or 0.00130549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00067369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.29 or 0.00268784 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.98 or 0.00719709 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00023862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,915.66 or 0.99305519 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.02 or 0.00841315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,104 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

