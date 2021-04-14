Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s previous close.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

There is no company description available for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.